Rousse March Music Days Open

2008-03-04 07:53:05

Popular musicians and ensembles from all over the world renown such as Gidon Kremer and his Kremerata Baltica, the British Hilliard Ensemble, the New Russia Symphony Orchestra conducted by Yuri Bashmet take part side by

side with new names in the 2008 edition of the March Music Days Festival hosted by Rousse in March 15 through to 30, Festival Director Iva Chavdarova says.

The New Names and Four Hands Music sections of the event introduce a new generation of European performers whose recent career has focused on major international competitions and the world stage.

Such names include piano duos Aglika Genova and Lyuben Dimitrov, Mario Angelov and Zlatka Zlatkova, winners of the first and second prize at the Pancho Vladiguerov and Beethoven international competitions in Shoumen and in Bonn in 2007, violin player Aylen Pritchin from Russia, first prize winner at the Pancho Vladiguerov International Violin and Piano Competition, Shoumen, 2007, Keiko Hattori Ц piano, Japan, second prize winner at Beethoven International Piano Competition in Bonn, 2007.



The Let's Play Orchestra, one of the strongest new items on the festival programme, has been designed as an international orchestra academy for young professionals from the Balkans. The event will get together in Rousse students and young musicians from Bulgaria, Romania, Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey.



According to Chavdarova, in the European Year of Intercultural Dialogue, the Rousse festival is the best possible example for free creative and professional communication among young people from the region, irrespective of their cultural differences.



Chavdarova noted that one of the most prominent conductors of the present time, Sir Neville Marriner, as well as orchestra teachers from the Vienna Philharmonic and the music academies in Vienna, Bucharest and Sofia, have been attracted to take part in the March Music Days.

