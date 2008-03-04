Police Officers Awarded for Refusing a Bribe

2008-03-04 08:02:40

Two police officers from Bulgaria's Southwestern town Petrich received an award by the chief of the Regional Police Department commissioner Konstantin Tityanov for refusing a 10,000 euro bribe.

The officers arrested 3 men in a warehouse in the city around 8 PM on February 29. On their way to the police station the detainees offered them ten thousand of euros to let them go.



One of the the arrested men admitted he's currently under prosecution.

